Grand Entrance

The North Gate of the Pavilion Gardens, built in 1832, was a later addition to the gardens and provides a grand entrance to Brighton Pavilion, the Dome and the formal gardens for those approaching from the north. This Grade II protected construction is designed in the oriental style with the ‘onion’ turret to match the Pavilion in style but was designed by Joseph Henry Good and not the original architect of the other buildings and was commissioned by King George’s successor, William IV - this is evidenced by the inscription above the gates. William had grand plans for the Pavilion estate and built many additional buildings including grand entrances to both the north and south but only the North Gate has survived. Unfortunately, these days, the gates are rarely open and visitors are directed to a less auspicious entrance to the side of this entrance.