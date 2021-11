Trick or Treat?

Treated myself to a pomegranate as they always remind me of being a child at this time of the year and, of course, their beautiful, glossy red outer shell always looks so inviting…..still disappointingly bland despite their recent emergence as a super food! Brings back memories of my nana telling us to pick out the little gems of seeds with a needle….good distraction to keep children amused for a very long time - great trick! I like the old French word for them - pomme-grenade.