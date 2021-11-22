Sign up
150 / 365
Storage Solutions
Perfect day for a walk along the promenade today……cool, crisp breeze from NE and beautiful blue skies….there were even lots of swimmers with and without wetsuits…..brrrrr!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Jo Yates
@joyates
I'm currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
150
photos
16
followers
29
following
41% complete
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
21st November 2021 12:56pm
Tags
#blueskies
,
#hovepromenade
