Storage Solutions by joyates
150 / 365

Storage Solutions

Perfect day for a walk along the promenade today……cool, crisp breeze from NE and beautiful blue skies….there were even lots of swimmers with and without wetsuits…..brrrrr!
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
