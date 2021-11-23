Dreams of light and hope…..

These cold, crisp and sunny days remind me of a brief trip to Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2019…..and this most stunning artworks by Jon Gunnar, Solfarid, The Sun Voyager, against the beautiful, clear blue sky with Mt. Esja in the background. Sadly Jon Gunnar was dying of leukaemia whilst working on his dreamboat, an ode to the sun which symbolises light and hope, and did not see his gleaming steel landmark in its current location on the waterfront. Many people think that it represents a Viking longboat but this was not the intention of the artist.