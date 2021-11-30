Previous
Fading beauty by joyates
158 / 365

Fading beauty

Just as beautiful toward the end of the season as the colours begin to fade on these hydrangeas.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
