159 / 365
Goodbye Autumn
Meteorological winter starts today! Enjoying trudging through all of the autumn leaves in the park.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Jo Yates
@joyates
I'm currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
30th November 2021 1:45pm
Tags
#meteorologicalwinter
Kim Silcock
What a colourful carpet.
December 1st, 2021
