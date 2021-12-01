Previous
Next
Goodbye Autumn by joyates
159 / 365

Goodbye Autumn

Meteorological winter starts today! Enjoying trudging through all of the autumn leaves in the park.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim Silcock
What a colourful carpet.
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise