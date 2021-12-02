Previous
Advent……the countdown begins by joyates
160 / 365

Advent……the countdown begins

Day 1 surprise……jasmine scented candle…..gorgeous!
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
43% complete

