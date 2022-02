Bird life at Bosham

A favourite destination for a Sunday walk and coffee, the photogenic village of Bosham features in the Bayeux Tapestry and has occupied a significant position in history during the Roman occupation, has links to the Danish King Canute who famously failed to command the waves to retreat and whose daughter drowned here and as home to King Harold. Now it is a sailing hub, providing mooring for countless boats and yachts and a tourist hotspot.