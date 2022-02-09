Previous
Snowdrops by joyates
229 / 365

Snowdrops

No snow but plenty of snowdrops!
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Jo Yates

@joyates
I'm currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me.
62% complete

