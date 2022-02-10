Previous
Punk Icon by joyates
Punk Icon

Vivienne Westwood as depicted by @thepostman_art, one of the architects of punk fashion, fashion designer, business woman and political activist.
10th February 2022

Jo Yates

@joyates

