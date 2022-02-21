Previous
Olli by joyates
Olli

After a bit of a break, thought I’d post this lovely portrait of Olli in his and my favourite place - the beach. This was taken almost a year ago on quite a different day from today on yet another stormy day.
Jo Yates

