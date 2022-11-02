Previous
Sun salutation by joycew
25 / 365

Sun salutation

This is the Sun salutation in Zadar. During the day you only see solar panels. But as soon as it get dark it lit up beautiful and it change all the time. A musician was playing and people dancing
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

JoyceW

@joycew
I love photography and really want to push myself a bit to grab my camera more often. It is also a nice way to discover...
Mona ace
This is such a lovely place and I love the sea organ next to it too.
November 2nd, 2022  
