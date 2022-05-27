Previous
Exiting the VA this morning by joyousmom
Exiting the VA this morning

When you are cleared of illness for entering th VA medical clinic they give you a sticker to wear in the building…. Now the disabled sign outside is wearing them after the appointments
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Joy

@joyousmom
