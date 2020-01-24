Soft Jazz

Yesterday's shots were just plain yucky. The sun was out today and the temperature was very nice, about 52f so, off I went to see what was happening downtown.



This gentleman was playing the most soulful jazz on his base. The acoustics at this corner are rather wonderful. His basket was gathering lots of appreciation for his music.



I motioned with my camera, asking if I could take his picture and he kindly nodded. We spoke briefly, I thanking him for brightening the day with his exquisite sounds and he kept smiling and playing. I didn't want to break the spell so I didn't ask him his name but I will count this as an entry to my stranger's project anyway.

