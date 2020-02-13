Previous
FOR No. 13 by joysabin
FOR No. 13

Man-made architecture - Flash of Red. This is a container home, a recycled and re-used components home. I for one would probably not go to this extreme in re-using of materials but extra points for just doing it.
Sharon Lee ace
I watched a TV program where a couple used containers to build a home and it turned out so well... nice capture
February 14th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
@sugarmuser Thank you a great deal. I really like the idea of reusing materials. I've seen old railroad cars reused as well.
February 14th, 2020  
