Photo 1263
FOR No. 16 -still life in glass
This week's Flash of Red concentrates on still life work. (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43176/flash-of-red-february-week-three-february-17-23
) Ann included some wonderful links to this style. I listened/watched to the video (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6bnfOOYYNA)
He mentioned a site that I found incredibly inspirational (
http://compositionstudy.com/line/
).
I am going to concentrate my week's still lives, using glass, to study line, textures, DoF, and tones.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1629
photos
148
followers
163
following
Tags
b&w
,
glass
,
lensbaby
,
still life
,
lensball
,
for2020
