FOR No. 16 -still life in glass

This week's Flash of Red concentrates on still life work. ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43176/flash-of-red-february-week-three-february-17-23 ) Ann included some wonderful links to this style. I listened/watched to the video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6bnfOOYYNA) He mentioned a site that I found incredibly inspirational ( http://compositionstudy.com/line/ ).I am going to concentrate my week's still lives, using glass, to study line, textures, DoF, and tones.