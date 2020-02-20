Previous
FOR No. 20 Rhythm by joysabin
Photo 1267

FOR No. 20 Rhythm

Hi key rhythm for my still life compositional study today.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Rob Z ace
So very nice in high key.. :)
February 20th, 2020  
