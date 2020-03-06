Previous
Another piece of 66 decays by joysabin
Photo 1282

Another piece of 66 decays

I've driven by this piece of Rt 66 many a time. It hasn't worked out until this trip to be able to stop and explore closer. This is an old RV park along I 40 or the old Route 66 in northern Arizona, not sure when it last had paying customers.
@joysabin
