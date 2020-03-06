Sign up
Photo 1282
Another piece of 66 decays
I've driven by this piece of Rt 66 many a time. It hasn't worked out until this trip to be able to stop and explore closer. This is an old RV park along I 40 or the old Route 66 in northern Arizona, not sure when it last had paying customers.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Tags
infrared
,
rt 66". hallway
