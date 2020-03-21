Previous
Bendy trys to cope by joysabin
Bendy trys to cope

Bendy and I try to ride the waves of today- up and coping and then down and apprehensive. I honor my feelings as they arise so my sanity will stick around a bit longer....
@joysabin
