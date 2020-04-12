Sign up
Photo 1319
hope
A small dose of hope for us all - Happy Easter
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1685
photos
147
followers
163
following
361% complete
View this month »
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th April 2020 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
52wc-2020-w16
,
helios with extension tubes
FBailey
ace
A real ray of sunshine in these dark times - just seen it was taken with a Helios - must get some extension tubes! I did try reverse lensing mine but it wasn't a success
April 12th, 2020
JackieR
ace
A blast of Easter happiness!!
April 12th, 2020
