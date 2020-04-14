Sign up
Photo 1321
Old School
For the current mundane challenge - notebook. I still am a list maker but, its the cross-off that really gets me to smile.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me.
1687
photos
148
followers
163
following
361% complete
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
Tags
mundane-notebook
The Musketeers
Great staging!
April 14th, 2020
JackieR
ace
This is so lovely
April 14th, 2020
