Photo 1339
Kachina Sunset
The setting sun over Kachina Village.
Hope the weekend is nice to you all.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1705
photos
143
followers
161
following
366% complete
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th April 2020 6:54pm
Tags
sunset
,
arizona
365 Project
