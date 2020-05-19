Previous
Soft 2 by joysabin
Photo 1356

Soft 2

More Lensbaby velet 28 play. These are the same tulips that I posted a little over a week ago which were in B&W. ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2020-05-11 ) They were originally a shade of orange but have dried to a red hue.
19th May 2020

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

