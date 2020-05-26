Busy Day for Miss Daisy

We (Miss Daisy-my car and I) had a busy but productive day. We started out delivering a donation of dry goods and dog food to a true angel. A friend had started a collection for a small isolated Navajo village which is in desperate need of supplies.

Next, we drove south of town to sneak in a few potential shots after which I slide into procurement mode and braved the grocery stores.Filled Miss Daisy to the brim and then turned for home. Upon unpacking, I realized that the drain cleaner was left at the register. Back to the store we went with proof of purchase.I also wanted to maximize my hours out and away from home so, we then went for another picture taking time. This time, north of the peaks.

Needless to say, I have lots of pictures, no energy but a clean drain. I will be sorting through and tomorrow will venture into editland so that I can post more in the coming days.

Whew, what a day......



