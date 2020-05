For the current album cover challenge ( https://365project.org/tags/albumcoverchallenge116 ).Berriedale Church (my band)- a former church in the parish of Latheron, in Berriedale, Caithness, Scotland. Built in 1826, the T-plan building was closed as a parish church in 2008 but serves as charity under the auspices of the Berriedale Church and Cemetery AssociationMy song title is portion of a quote from Johann Georg von Zimmermann - a Swiss philosophical writer, naturalist, and physician from the 18th century.