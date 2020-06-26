Previous
The other side by joysabin
Photo 1394

The other side

I drove up to one of my favorite spots, Kendrick Park on the north side of the San Francisco Peaks but walked over to the other side of the road and looked back towards the peaks.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

joysabin
Year 5
Dustyloup ace
Breathtaking! what I like best...it's the tree!
June 27th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool - that tree is the star of the show
June 27th, 2020  
