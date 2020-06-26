Sign up
Photo 1394
The other side
I drove up to one of my favorite spots, Kendrick Park on the north side of the San Francisco Peaks but walked over to the other side of the road and looked back towards the peaks.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
b&w
clouds
ir
san francisco peaks
Dustyloup
ace
Breathtaking! what I like best...it's the tree!
June 27th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very cool - that tree is the star of the show
June 27th, 2020
