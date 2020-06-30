Looking thru

Even in this state, this tree has great character. Ponderosa Pines are a very fire resistant species. They do have their breaking point though.



A brush fire ravaged this area some 10+ years ago judging by the age of the younger trees around. There is a great deal of charred wood, stumps doting the trail as well as older fire damaged but still thriving trees. I am often amazed how resilient nature is.



So very grateful for all the wonderful comments on yesterdays post, who knew crazy worked so well.