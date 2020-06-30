Previous
Next
Looking thru by joysabin
Photo 1398

Looking thru

Even in this state, this tree has great character. Ponderosa Pines are a very fire resistant species. They do have their breaking point though.

A brush fire ravaged this area some 10+ years ago judging by the age of the younger trees around. There is a great deal of charred wood, stumps doting the trail as well as older fire damaged but still thriving trees. I am often amazed how resilient nature is.

So very grateful for all the wonderful comments on yesterdays post, who knew crazy worked so well.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise