Photo 1453
X abstract
X was the prompt so I went a touch abstract as well.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1819
photos
147
followers
160
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th August 2020 1:32pm
Tags
abstract
,
aug20words
Jean
Somehow I see a face. (and the x too)
August 24th, 2020
Bankmann
Alien? Spider? Scaru thought...
August 24th, 2020
