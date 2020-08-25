Previous
Next
Over the years by joysabin
Photo 1454

Over the years

I've almost always had a camera near by. I started getting serious with my Minolta XG-1 back in 1980 (I know dinosaurs roamed around). I used various Kodak Instamatics before that. This one was my first 'real camera'. I still pull her out from time to time.
The other, a Sony DSC H50, a bridge camera. It has aperture, shutter modes as well as program. I really had a great deal of fun with this as it has a Carl Zeiss lens. I also still use her occasionally but, she uses a memory stick not a SD card. She is a bit slower now but then again so am I. :-)
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bankmann ace
Absolutely love the self-insertion…! :-)
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise