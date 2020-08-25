Over the years

I've almost always had a camera near by. I started getting serious with my Minolta XG-1 back in 1980 (I know dinosaurs roamed around). I used various Kodak Instamatics before that. This one was my first 'real camera'. I still pull her out from time to time.

The other, a Sony DSC H50, a bridge camera. It has aperture, shutter modes as well as program. I really had a great deal of fun with this as it has a Carl Zeiss lens. I also still use her occasionally but, she uses a memory stick not a SD card. She is a bit slower now but then again so am I. :-)