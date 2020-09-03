Did not work (yet)

My idea was to have the moon rise through the lens ball. I have been eyeing this particular weathered piece of wood and stump for some time. I checked where and when the moon would rise and then hiked to the spot with camera, tripod, and the lens ball. My timing was right however, the wood wouldn't support the ball so that I could see the moon through it. I settled for a shot of ball and wood.



Lesson learned, to look for a natural tripod (of sorts) if I plan to use the ball. Ah well, next time.....