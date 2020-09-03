Previous
Next
Did not work (yet) by joysabin
Photo 1463

Did not work (yet)

My idea was to have the moon rise through the lens ball. I have been eyeing this particular weathered piece of wood and stump for some time. I checked where and when the moon would rise and then hiked to the spot with camera, tripod, and the lens ball. My timing was right however, the wood wouldn't support the ball so that I could see the moon through it. I settled for a shot of ball and wood.

Lesson learned, to look for a natural tripod (of sorts) if I plan to use the ball. Ah well, next time.....
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Joy have you flipped the image in the ball?? I love your dof and hope you do havd another go!!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise