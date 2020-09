Open door policy

We walked towards Kendrick Peak yesterday. It is a very peaceful hike. The entire hike is 9.2 miles (round trip). I just enjoy the peace and quiet of being away from train and traffic noise. There was one semi-interested range cow but it chose to just watch us from a distance.



This is the remnants of an old cabin which is tucked into the hill just slightly off the trail. There is a water catch basin that is now a catch-all for reels of barbed wire, broken glass and such as well.