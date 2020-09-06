Previous
Reassembling Childhood by joysabin
Reassembling Childhood

We sorted old toys from the attic today. We decided to keep this train and tunnel set but wanted to double check we had all the pieces. I think that we paid about $35-$45 for the set about 24 years ago. A similar set on eBay lists for $90.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me.
Erin R ace
Looks like fun
September 7th, 2020  
