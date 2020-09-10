Water play no. 1

Creativity was illusive for most of today. I snagged a bit after watching some YouTube tutorials.



I am learning more about water splash/drop photography. I started with just a watering can and a few of my dried roses with the camera set on high contrast mono. Perhaps I should have used a different setting but that is for next time. I next need to figure out how to back light my water splash since I don't own a speed light set up but, for me photography in general is a road of discovery so onward.