Water play no. 1 by joysabin
Photo 1470

Water play no. 1

Creativity was illusive for most of today. I snagged a bit after watching some YouTube tutorials.

I am learning more about water splash/drop photography. I started with just a watering can and a few of my dried roses with the camera set on high contrast mono. Perhaps I should have used a different setting but that is for next time. I next need to figure out how to back light my water splash since I don't own a speed light set up but, for me photography in general is a road of discovery so onward.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
☠northy ace
this came out really well!
September 11th, 2020  
