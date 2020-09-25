Previous
Next
Stem by joysabin
Photo 1485

Stem

25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sarah ace
There is some units magical about this -fav
September 25th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
So neat the way you composed this and excellent focus on the stem!
September 25th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love the deep rich tones of the red apples and the focus on that one green stem.
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise