Photo 1485
Stem
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me.
Tags
apple
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
52wc-2020-w38
sarah
ace
There is some units magical about this -fav
September 25th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
So neat the way you composed this and excellent focus on the stem!
September 25th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the deep rich tones of the red apples and the focus on that one green stem.
September 25th, 2020
