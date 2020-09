Out hiking in Sedona yesterday trying to find a location for the full moon this week. I saw this pricky pear cactus and immediately thought of Topo Gigio ( http://www.edsullivan.com/topo-gigio-the-ed-sullivan-show-mouse/ ).On the last day of @vignouse NF-SOOC challenge I admit to not a true SOOC since I forgot to change my camera to raw and jpeg so, I had to create an interim DNG file from the raw and then change to a jpeg and then to B&W.It has been a good month for manual/edits with my feet.