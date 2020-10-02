Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1492
Tumbleweed on fence
While waiting for the moon to rise last night, I noticed a tumbleweed. Today it fell into editland with me.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
1
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1858
photos
147
followers
161
following
408% complete
View this month »
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
1st October 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tumbleweed
,
solarization
Jean
ace
Love it. Love your edit!
October 2nd, 2020
