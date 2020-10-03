Previous
Next
Laugh by joysabin
Photo 1493

Laugh

I am trying to catch up with my neglected weekly challenges. Week 40's theme is upside down. Explore images upside down using glass balls, holding the camera upside down or flip image with edits.

Bendy had his own ideas about this and because he wished to prove to me that he could stand on his head. I told him to just go for it.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise