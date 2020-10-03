Sign up
Photo 1493
Laugh
I am trying to catch up with my neglected weekly challenges. Week 40's theme is upside down. Explore images upside down using glass balls, holding the camera upside down or flip image with edits.
Bendy had his own ideas about this and because he wished to prove to me that he could stand on his head. I told him to just go for it.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
52wc-2020-w40
