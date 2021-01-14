Sign up
Photo 1595
Framed Steps
Week 2 of the Capture One 52 week challenge. Using elements of a scene to create a frame withing the frame.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
1
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
high key
,
pencil sketch
,
52-wc2021-w2
