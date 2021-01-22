Sign up
Photo 1603
Just a bit north
Taken 6 or so minutes after yesterday's but, decided to go mono.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1969
photos
149
followers
168
following
439% complete
View this month »
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st January 2021 1:08pm
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
upper lake mary
