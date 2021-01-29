Perspective Distortion

I was using my old 80-200mm Vivitar lens with a 2x converter attached. I had forgotten how fun this old barrel zoom lens is.



This image is deceptive. The San Francisco Peaks in the background are actually more than 15 miles away from where I was standing. The city of Flagstaff is in between the tress and the mountain. According to Wikipedia, " In photography and cinematography, perspective distortion is a warping or transformation of an object and its surrounding area that differs significantly from what the object would look like with a normal focal length, due to the relative scale of nearby and distant features. Perspective distortion is determined by the relative distances at which the image is captured and viewed, and is due to the angle of view of the image being either wider or narrower than the angle of view at which the image is viewed, hence the apparent relative distances differing from what is expected. Related to this concept is axial magnification -- the perceived depth of objects at a given magnification. "



This is also an infrared image processed to bring out the cool blue tones.