Being reminded by joysabin
Being reminded

I was walking around the Wupatki Pueblo ( https://www.nps.gov/wupa/planyourvisit/wupatki-pueblo.htm ) when I spotted this raven. He was resting on the tallest point of the structure and being rather vocal. I like to think that he was reminding me of the importance of this monument. I walked slowly closer as to not bother him. He just kept on 'talking' and watching me.

I could have saved this for week 3 of "Flash of Red' for the portraits but I thought it fit better with landscapes in B&W. I also didn't have longer lens on which might have resulted in a closer look at him but, I thought that changing at that moment would be bothersome to him and cause him to fly off.
What a marvelous capture! I love your black and white - great textures and POV.
February 3rd, 2021  
