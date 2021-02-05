Inside landscape ready and waiting

I know that this isn't really a landscape but, it has been that kinda day. I went to one of my favorite spots to see what I might find in the way of images. I'll blame it on the snow, my 'regular' stopping spot was covered in dirty snow so I ventured elsewhere. My Muse was not amused so nothing really happened even though I got a few captures which may or may not see the light of day.



To explain this, my house usually doesn't have an extra door in the dining area but, we are getting ready for delivery of a new washer and dryer tomorrow. Removing the door from the laundry room should make things a tad easier.



We've been without a working washer for almost 2 weeks, which apparently I should count my lucky stars as one can wait up to 6 weeks for a new one to be delivered. Uggg!