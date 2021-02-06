Sign up
Photo 1618
Looking back at normal is but an illusion
Taken in the same area as I visited yesterday but, from March of 2018. I was using my circular fisheye lensbaby.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1984
photos
150
followers
168
following
10
1
365
SLT-A57
7th March 2018 10:01am
b&w
lensbaby
for2021
re-edit landscape
