Looking back at normal is but an illusion by joysabin
Photo 1618

Looking back at normal is but an illusion

Taken in the same area as I visited yesterday but, from March of 2018. I was using my circular fisheye lensbaby.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
