Photo 1622
Trinkets from family
Glass beads from my Great Grandmother, locket from my Grandmother and a pin from my Mother.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1988
photos
151
followers
169
following
444% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th February 2021 1:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
family
,
jewelry
,
for2021
Cristie
ace
Very nice unification of three generations in one arrangement. Lovely!
February 10th, 2021
