Previous
Next
Trinkets from family by joysabin
Photo 1622

Trinkets from family

Glass beads from my Great Grandmother, locket from my Grandmother and a pin from my Mother.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cristie ace
Very nice unification of three generations in one arrangement. Lovely!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise