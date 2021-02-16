Sign up
Photo 1628
Conversation with a raven
A two-fer today. Flash of Red-portraits and 5+2 selfie -raven
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1994
photos
151
followers
169
following
446% complete
View this month »
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
Tags
selfie
,
edgar allen poe
,
for2021
,
fiveplustwo-theraven
KV
ace
Very creative and nicely edited.
February 16th, 2021
