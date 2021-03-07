Sign up
Photo 1647
Kept this one
A last remaining item that sat on my desk when I had a job.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2013
photos
152
followers
169
following
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Tags
rainbow2021
Lesley
ace
Ooh very unusual.
March 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful composition! Is that a shoe shape tape dispenser? Very cool! What did you do?
March 7th, 2021
