Kept this one by joysabin
Photo 1647

Kept this one

A last remaining item that sat on my desk when I had a job.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
451% complete

Lesley ace
Ooh very unusual.
March 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful composition! Is that a shoe shape tape dispenser? Very cool! What did you do?
March 7th, 2021  
