Photo 1659
Threads of Teal
For my 3rd teal day of the March rainbow challenge.
Hope all have an Excellent Weekend!
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2025
photos
152
followers
170
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th March 2021 12:44pm
Tags
bokeh
,
thread
,
teal
,
rainbow2021
Erin R
ace
Nice shot
March 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
One of my favorite colors. Lovely capture!
March 19th, 2021
