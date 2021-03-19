Previous
Threads of Teal by joysabin
Photo 1659

Threads of Teal

For my 3rd teal day of the March rainbow challenge.

Hope all have an Excellent Weekend!
19th March 2021

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Erin R ace
Nice shot
March 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
One of my favorite colors. Lovely capture!
March 19th, 2021  
