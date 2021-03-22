Came with the building

I went downtown today to capture a few shots before tomorrows snow. I also stopped by Hidden Light ( https://hiddenlightllc.com/ ) to see what they had in the way of used cameras. I almost given up on my mirrorless. Sony. Too young to die, its only 3 years old. Too many bells and whistles for me anyway.
This little guy sits high up over their door. I was told that he was included in the sale of the building. I believe that this once was a church although I couldn't find any reference on-line. Anyway, he looks to be a Día de los Muertos ( Day of the Dead) work of art. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Day_of_the_Dead )