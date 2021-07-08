Previous
Abstract influence by joysabin
Photo 1770

Abstract influence

Taken a while ago but didn't have time to process and post until today.

uicm= unintentional camera movement
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
