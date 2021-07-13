Previous
Next
A Classic by joysabin
Photo 1775

A Classic

The weekly challenge this week was 'fill the frame'. This beauty in the grocery store parking lot was waiting so patiently for me to take its picture, how could I resist.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
This is great! I love photos of classic vehicles. Terrific b&w edit.
July 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise